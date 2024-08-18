New Bus Stand in Virudhunagar to become operational from August 21

Two decades after its commissioning, the New Bus Stand in Virudhunagar is likely to become operational from August 21.

A decision to this effect was taken at a consultative meeting chaired by Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer S. Rajendran here on July 27.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan said the town bus and mufossil bus services would be segregated to be operated from Old Bus Stand and New Bus Stand.

Buses bound for Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Kalligudi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalyam, Tenkasi, and Rajapalayam would be operated from New Bus Stand.

Old Bus Stand routes

Buses bound for Sivakasi, Kariyapatti, Vadamalaikurichi, Tirumangalam (town), Peraiyur and Aruppukottai would be operated from Old Bus Stand.

Officials from Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and Regional Transport Office had been instructed to monitor the buses that would be operated from and through New Bus Stand.

Adequate number of police personnel would be posted at the police outpost on National Highway-44 near Ganapathi Mills junction.

TNSTC officials and private bus operators had been instructed to post time-keepers at New Bus Stand and maintain a register there with the timings of the buses.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors would review the register time to time and take stringent action against buses which skip entering the New Bus Stand.

Virudhunagar Municipality had been instructed to provide temporary lighting facility at Ganapathi Mill junction. Similarly, officials had been asked to widen MGR Road on both sides to facilitate vehicles proceeding to the New Bus Stand and coming out of the terminus.

The decision had been taken following complaints from residents that New Bus Stand had not become operational.

The Collector also said that routes for operating buses between the Old and New Bust Stand had been earmarked in order to prevent congestion of road traffic.