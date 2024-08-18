New Bus Stand in Virudhunagar to become operational from August 21

Two decades after its commissioning, the New Bus Stand in Virudhunagar is likely to become operational from Wednesday.

A decision to this effect was taken at a consultative meeting chaired by Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer, S. Rajendran, here on July 27.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector, V.P. Jeyaseelan, said that the town bus and mufossil bus services would be segregated to be operated from Old Bus Stand and New Bus Stand.

Buses from New Bus Stand:

Bues bound to Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Kalligudi, Srivilliputtur, Rajapalyam, Tenkasi, and Rajapalayam would be operated from New Bus Stand.

Buses bound to Sivakasi, Kariyapatti, Vadamalaikurichi, Tirumangalam (town), Peraiyur and Aruppukottai would be operated from Old Bus Stand.

Officials from Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation and Regional Transport Office have been instructed to keep a tab on the buses being operated from and thorugh New Bus Stand.

Adequate number police personnel would e posted at police outpost on NH-44 near Ganapathi Mill junction.

TNSTC officials and private bus operators have been instructed to post time-keepers at the NEw Bus Stand and maintain a register there with the timings of the buses. Motor Vehicle Inspectors would review the register time to time and take stringent action against those buses which skip entering the New Bus Stand.

Virudhunagar Municipality has been instructed to provide temporary lighting facility at the Ganapathi Mill junction . Similarly, the officials have been asked to widen the MGR Road on both sides to facilitate vehicles proceeding to the New Bus STand and coming out of the New Bus Stand.

The decision has been taken following complaints from residents that the New Bus Stand has not been operated.

The Collector also said that routes for operating buses between the Old and NEw Bust Stands have been earmarked in order to prevent congestion of road traffic.