New bus services inaugurated

Six additional bus services and a new bus service from Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand here were inaugurated on Wednesday.

Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab flagged off the new bus services - Tirunelveli - Tirupur (2 services), Tirunelveli – Madurai (2 services), Tirunelveli – Rameswaram, Tirunelveli – Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli – Aaraampannai of Thoothukudi district – in the presence of Mayor G. Ramakrishnan, Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju, General Manager of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Tirunelveli, Saravanan.

In Thoothukudi, MP Kanimozhi flagged off 3 new services – Thoothukudi – Tirupur and Kovilpatti Old Bus-Stand – Madurai (2 services).

Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and Managing Director of TNSTC – Tirunelveli Division K. Dasarathan were present.

