New bus services flagged off from Mattuthavani

November 17, 2022 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Thursday flagged off new city bus services on two routes. The first bus - 5B -would start from MGR bus terminus at Mattuthavani and go through Anna bus stand, Periyar bus stand, Palanganatham and Tirupparankundran. Bus route 77 BVJ would start from MGR bus stand and go through Anna bus stand, Sellur, Thathaneri, Aruldosspuram, ESI Hospital and Fatima College.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated 69th Cooperative Week celebrations at MADITSSIA Hall. The best performing societies were recognised and loans worth ₹56.49 lakh were disbursed. Mayor Indrani Ponvasant and Corporation Commissioner Simronjeet Singh Kahlon were present.

