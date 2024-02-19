ADVERTISEMENT

New bus for govt. medical college students in Virudhunagar

February 19, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar Government Medical College gets a new bus for the students.

Virudhunagar Government Medical College gets a new bus for the students to commute between the college and the hospital.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan handed over the bus to the Dean, K. Seethalakshmi, in the presence of Vice-Principal Dr. Anitha and Virudhunagar Regional Transport Officer Baskaran.

The bus has been procured under Corporate Social Responsibility fund.

The college which started functioning from 2021 has got 450 students now. The second and third year students need to go to the hospital for their practical training every day. Since they need to travel 12 km, the students sought a bus for their safe journey.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US