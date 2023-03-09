New buildings for veterinary institute inaugurated

March 09, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THENI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin dedicated 19 newly constructed buildings, totally measuring 3.41 lakh square feet, for Tamil Nadu Veterinary College and Research Institute (VC & RI) at Veerapandi in Theni district on Thursday.

After the Chief Minister launched the facilities through video conference from the Secretariat in Chennai, Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana lit the kuthuvilakku, in the presence of Principal of the institute P.N. Richard Jagadeesan and Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Subbiah Pandian.

The new facility, which has come up on a sprawling 253.64-acre site, has 19 buildings, including the administrative block, academic block, cattle farm, veterinary hospital, mortuary ward and the hostels for men and women. The entire construction work was completed at a cost of ₹82.13 crore.

The new premises would be a boon to students and farmers from the district, other southern districts and neighbouring Kerala. More research activities would be promoted as experts had now got adequate infrastructure, officials said and added that the government would sanction more funds for academic activities in the coming fiscal year.