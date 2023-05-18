New buildings coming up in government schools, says Thoothukudi Mayor

May 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Additional buildings for more classrooms are being constructed in Corporation schools as admission in government schools is on the rise following new incentives and reservation introduced by the State government for students, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy has said.

After inspecting the construction works at Si. Va. Primary School and Sivanthakulam Corporation Middle School on Thursday, Mr. Jegan said welfare measures and reservations in higher studies announced for government school students by the Tamil Nadu Government had led to a steep rise the number of admissions. Hence, construction of additional buildings had been taken up in several Corporation schools.

While new buildings are being built at a cost ₹1 crore in Sivanthakulam Middle School, which has 1,100 students now, Si. Va. Primary School will get additional classrooms on an outlay of ₹47.50 lakh. Both works would be completed by second week of June.

Moreover, steps had been taken to construct a new block in Pandurengan Street Middle School with funding by NTPL, which has released ₹2.50 crore for the work from its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Mr. Jegan also said that the old bus stand, which was being rebuilt under the Smart City programme, would be inaugurated in June. The renovated bus terminus with 110 shops can handle 29 buses simultaneously, and 798 bikes and 400 cars can be parked. Moreover, an omni bus stand was coming up near the new bus stand where concrete flooring was going on.

Two underground sewage treatment plants would be established to treat the sewage water flowing into Puckle Channel and a new road coming along the channel would be extended up to Madaththur so that reaching Terespuram would be easy for those who entered the town from Palayamkottai or Tiruchendur, he added.