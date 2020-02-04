New building of nursing school in Madurai to be used from Monday​

Trainees enrolled in the diploma course at the School of Nursing at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) are expected to shift to a newly-opened building on Monday. ​

​Dean, GRH, J. Sangumani said that the building which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, was constructed at a cost of ₹7.5 crore. He said that the delay in the shift to the new building is because they are yet to finish the process of shifting teaching material there.​

​A student there who did not wish to be named said that the construction was completed around two months ago but the delay was unwarranted and that it was time that they shifted as their current classrooms were in a dilapidated state. ​“We have a total of 285 students currently enrolled in the three-year programme. The new building is well-equipped to train a number of future nurses,” he said. He added that the new building has been built according to the Indian Nursing Council norms.​

​The residential programme helps young students fresh out of schools to learn about patient care, said school Principal A. Sennanmal. Apart from theory classes, students also get to go to rural and urban areas to educate residents about communicable diseases, she added. She also said that they screen patients in these areas and teach them first aid. ​

​Vice Principal M. Chellapandi said that the students also regularly practice day and night shifts at the GRH. “The new building will help students study in a better environment. The current building is old and dilapidated,” he said. ​

​The Dean said that the building in use will be renovated and later used as an administrative office. ​

​