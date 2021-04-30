New building for election office opened in Virudhunagar

30 April 2021 21:47 IST

A new building for election office and storeroom for keeping electronic voting machines was inaugurated on Virudhunagar Collectorate premises on Friday.

Collector R. Kannan inaugurated the building, constructed at a cost of ₹5.59 crore. The EVMs - ballot units and control units - and VVPAT units were hitherto been kept at the Ramanathapuram Regulated Market godown.

In the two-storey building with 1,493 sq.m. of plinth area, the ground floor has security room, first-level checking room, second level checking room, office room, and training hall. The first floor has the EVM sore room. A total of 5,040 ballot units, 9,320 control units and 4,924 VVPAT units would be kept here. The new building will ensure more protection to the EVMS and also help easy handling of the machines during elections.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian; Public Works Department Executive Engineer A. Ganesan; Assistant Executive Engineer M. Gopalakrishnan; Election Tahsildar Ayyakutti were among those who were present.