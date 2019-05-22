New bridge to be completed by September

TIRUNELVELI

The perennial congestion along the 176-year-old Sulochana Mudaliar Bridge may soon become a thing of the past as the new bridge being built adjacent to this age-old structure will be ready by September this year.

Work on the new bridge adjacent to the Sulochana Mudaliar Bridge began on April 6, 2018 after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy made a formal announcement in this connection during his visit to the district in November 2017.

The 237 meter-long and 14.80 metre-wide new bridge with 10 pillars, to be built on an outlay of ₹ 18 crore, originates from a spot behind the MGR Statue at Kokkirakulam. While 10.50 metre of the new bridge will be dedicated for vehicular movement, pedestrian path will come up on the remaining space.

Pile foundation to provide firm base for the ten pillars has been sunk up to the rocky surface beneath the river.

Since the small bridge near the Congress District Committee Office is also so narrow and congested for vehicular traffic, it is also being widened up to 22.50 metre along with this work. After widening this small and narrow bridge, the road between MGR Statue and the small bridge will also be strengthened and widened up to 22.50 metre.

The five electric poles standing between the small bridge near Congress party office and the new bridge coming up adjacent to Sulochana Mudaliar Bridge will be relocated by the Tangedco.

The relocation fee for this exercise has already been paid. Once the earth-filling work for widening the road is completed, the electric poles will be relocated immediately.

Moreover, the small Vinayagar Temple, now standing at the end of the steps leading to the Tamirabharani from the road close to MGR Statue will be built afresh in a nearby spot on the banks of the river.

As more than 75% of the construction of the new bridge has been completed, it has been decided to finish the work before September this year.