New bridge to be built near Mothiramalai

March 04, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Dairy Development T. Mano Thangaraj inaugurated the construction of a new bridge on the road connecting Mothiramalai and Kuttriyar near Petchipaarai dam on Monday.

 Mr. Mano Thangaraj said the road from Petchipaarai Dam Zero Point and Mookkaraikkal would be re-laid at a cost of ₹3.30 crore as this road remained badly damaged after the heavy downpour in December last.

 Moreover, a 49.80-metre-long bridge would be built on an outlay of ₹5 crore to connect Mothiramalai and Kuttriyar. “The relaying of the road and the construction of the bridge will be completed early to benefit the tribal population living in the Western Ghats,” said Mr. Mano Thangaraj.

Collector P. N. Sridhar, District Forest Officer (In-Charge) Ilaiyaraja and others were present.

