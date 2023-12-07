New breast milk bank launched in Asaripallam GMCH

December 07, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Kanniyakumari Collector P.N. Sridhar on Thursday launched the first breast milk bank at Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the hospital was functioning on a par with many private hospitals. Both in human resources and in having modern equipment, the hospital excelled since its inception. The success rate of patients getting discharged was proof for the quality and dedication of the doctors and support staff..

The presence of the breast milk bank would go a long way in saving neo-natal patients from the region. Excess milk can make a world of difference to fragile infants, he said and added that providing such a facility in the public institution showed the government’s commitment.

The doctors at the Neo-Natal department led by Dean Prince Payas and other senior officials explained the process of comprehensive lactation management. The six steps, which included screening of the donor mother and milk collection, were displayed for the public to understand the significance.

The doctors said that like the blood bank, the breast milk bank would be of immense help to the new born with deficiencies and pre-term babies. Similarly, the excess milk may also be preserved at the bank for the needy children. Mother’s milk has to be fed to new born babies as it gives abundant strength and immunity to the children up to five years.

The Collector also appealed to the public to be generous to donate organs of dead persons to the needy as it would give hope and light to the people who required them..

