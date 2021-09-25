New biosensor for isolation patients launched in GRH

25 September 2021 19:15 IST

MADURAI

The coronavirus infection in Madurai was brought down faster than in any other district in Tamil Nadu and it was possible due to distributive medical treatment of COVID-19 patients, said Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan.

The strategy to decongest Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) by deploying timely medical services in the rural interiors worked well. Those infected with the coronavirus were isolated in their respective villages with help and support from the panchayats.

Advertising

Advertising

This stemmed the rush at GRH and minimised the risk of the hospital becoming the source of infection, he said.

Also with the ongoing mass vaccination drive, there is a possibility that we may have stalled the third wave that was expected in September-October, said Dr.M. Natarajan, Head of Internal Medicine.

He said GRH was fully equipped and prepared to deal with any eventuality. “If the virus strikes again later, hopefully the impact would be minimum,” he said.

Both were speaking at the launch of a wireless patient monitoring biosensor, called LifeSigns, that could be useful in treating patients with infectious diseases that require isolation. Based on American technology, the device is like a chip attached to the body and records vital readings such as temperature, pulse, respiration, oxygen saturation level and ECG rhythm without the help of medical staff.

“It is next level of sophistication where technology takes the load and removes inadequacies of the system,” Dr.Thiagarajan said. “Technology is the future and the best ones are those that elevate all. It is laudable that the technology is available at GRH, where the poorest of the poor come for treatment ,” he said.

The biosensor trials were done under Dr.Natarajan's supervision. “The cost-effective device with a cutting edge solution will be useful in COVID and isolation wards, ICUs and also reduce the chances of hospital acquired infection among staff and patients,” he added.

Dean A.Rathinavel spoke.