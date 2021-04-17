New bi-weekly special train between Madurai and Chennai Egmore

17 April 2021 21:30 IST

Madurai

Southern Railway has introduced Madurai-Chennai Egmore-Madurai bi-weekly superfast special trains.

The trains with new LHB rakes will leave Madurai on Thursdays and Saturdays (from April 17) and will run from Chennai Egmore on Fridays and Sundays (April 18).

Advertising

Advertising

The train will leave Madurai at 8.50 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 6.55 a.m. the next day. It will run via Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

In the return direction, it will leave Chennai at 10.05 p.m. and arrive Madurai at 8.10 a.m.