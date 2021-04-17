Madurai

New bi-weekly special train between Madurai and Chennai Egmore

Madurai

Southern Railway has introduced Madurai-Chennai Egmore-Madurai bi-weekly superfast special trains.

The trains with new LHB rakes will leave Madurai on Thursdays and Saturdays (from April 17) and will run from Chennai Egmore on Fridays and Sundays (April 18).

The train will leave Madurai at 8.50 p.m. and reach Chennai Egmore at 6.55 a.m. the next day. It will run via Dindigul, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Chidambaram, Villupuram and Chengalpattu.

In the return direction, it will leave Chennai at 10.05 p.m. and arrive Madurai at 8.10 a.m.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2021 9:31:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/new-bi-weekly-special-train-between-madurai-and-chennai-egmore/article34346150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY