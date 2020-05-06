New arrivals must volunteer for medical test: Minister

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji on Wednesday appealed to people who entered Virudhunagar from other districts to voluntarily come forward for medical examination.
Inspecting disinfection work in Tiruthangal here, he said one person who came to Tiruthangal from Chennai without the knowledge of local authorities tested positive on Tuesday. Infection in Virudhunagar district had spread only through such people. It was only because of the alertness of the district administration and hard work of officials and employees of all departments that the infection had been contained.
The Minister said the AIADMK had sponsored seven high-speed disinfectant vehicles for fumigation work in Tiruthangal municipality. The vehicles would be deployed along those pressed into service by municipal authorities.
All streets in the town would be disinfected, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.