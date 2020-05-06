New arrivals must volunteer for medical test: Minister

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji on Wednesday appealed to people who entered Virudhunagar from other districts to voluntarily come forward for medical examination.

Inspecting disinfection work in Tiruthangal here, he said one person who came to Tiruthangal from Chennai without the knowledge of local authorities tested positive on Tuesday. Infection in Virudhunagar district had spread only through such people. It was only because of the alertness of the district administration and hard work of officials and employees of all departments that the infection had been contained.

The Minister said the AIADMK had sponsored seven high-speed disinfectant vehicles for fumigation work in Tiruthangal municipality. The vehicles would be deployed along those pressed into service by municipal authorities.

All streets in the town would be disinfected, he added.