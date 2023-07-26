New arm under construction for Sellur bridge to be ready by August 

July 26, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Madurai

The work on constructing a new arm on Sellur road overbridge (ROB) to facilitate vehicles coming from Sellur to directly climb down on Vaigai North Bank Road at Thathaneri to proceed towards Arapalayam is likely to be completed by August-end.

The work of the new arm, measuring 320 metres, just a little away from middle portion of the ROB, has reached an advanced stage.

The Construction and Maintenance Wing of Highways has already started the work to join the new arm with that of the left lane of the ROB, which was commissioned in 2011.

A portion of the parapet wall has been removed to take up the joining work and concrete blocks have been put up along the left side of the ROB to ensure safety of vehicles moving on the bridge.

Vaigai North Bank Road has been laid between Kuruvikaran Salai bridge up to Sellur. However, with the crossing of the railway lines at Thathaneri, the ROB was constructed.

The remaining portion of the four-way from Thathaneri up to Dindigul Bypass Road was constructed on North Bank.

“Since, the ROB has its arm landing on the Konnavayan Road, vehicles proceeding towards Arapalayam had to take the congested stretch of Konnavayan Road between Thathneri and Amma Bridge, across the Vaigai river, to reach Arapalayam,” said Assistant Divisional Engineer, Highways, A. Kuttiyan.

In order to decongest Konnavayan Road, the new arm is being constructed.

At least 40% of the vehicles proceeding from Goripalayam would take the new arm to reach Arapalayam.

“The existing two-way traffic on the ROB would continue even after the new arm is commissioned. However, vehicles coming from Sellur through the sub-way will have to go only through Konnavayan Road and those vehicles cannot take a left-turn towards North Bank Road at Thathaneri,” Mr. Kuttiyan said.

This is because while two lanes would have the landing of the new arm, the other two lanes would be for vehicles coming from Arapalayam towards Sellur (through the sub-way),” the engineer said.

Vehicles coming from Arapalayam that need to climb up the ROB would have to take Konnavayan Road to reach Sellur. The ₹ 9.50-crore work began in September 2022.