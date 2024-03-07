New app to give real-time data of seized cash, materials by flying squad, surveillance teams to Govt. agencies

March 07, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Madurai

Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams to be deployed for Lok Sabha election duty will have to submit all their seizures of cash and materials in a new mobile application ESMS (Election Seizure Management System) which would provide real-time data of seizures to various State and Central Government departments.

Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha introduced the new app of the Election Commission to the officials nominated for the Flying Squads and Static Surveillance teams here on Thursday. The officials in the teams need to download the apps on their mobile phones.

The Collector said that each of the 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district meant for the three Lok Sabha segments -- Madurai, Theni and Virudhunagar -- would get three Flying Squads and three static surveillance teams each.

Besides, they would also get three video surveillance teams each.

The vehicles given to these teams would have GPS equipment reflecting the real-time data of their location.

Asking the teams to intercept vehicles and ask the drivers/travellers to politely cooperate with their election-related work of searches, she said every action of the teams should be videographed to avoid any allegation raised against them.

The ESMS is the only interface for the teams to submit their reports to the Assistant Returning Officers or the District Returning Officer. The details of the reports could be simultaneously viewed by officials of various departments like the State police, Excise, Central and State GST, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate, and various security agencies and service agencies.

The teams should enter the details along with photographs.

The Collector advised the officials to ensure that correct particulars are entered in the app.

With regard to C-Vigil application, which allows the members of public to lodge complaints on violation of model code of conduct or issues of distribution of money, materials to voters, the control room would alert the Flying Squads which need to act and report on the incident within 45 minutes.

District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel said that no graffiti would be allowed in urban areas at all. However, wall-writing would be allowed with prior permission from Returning Officer in rural areas. Similarly, the vehicles used for election propaganda should be watched if they had got passes from the Returning Officers.

All the election meetings should be videographed by the Video Surveillance Teams to find out the expenditure on various aspects of the election meetings.

Personal Assistant (Elections) to Collector, G. Kannan, was present.

