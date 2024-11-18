New amenities to be set up at New Harbour Beach

The Thoothukudi Corporation is set to enhance the New Harbour Beach with a range of new amenities aimed at promoting sustainable development and showcasing the region’s unique coastal culture.

The corporation plans to float tenders for the project in the upcoming days. The initiative is funded by the corporate social responsibility contributions received from the V.O. Chidambaranar port at a cost of ₹8 crore.

The project involves several sustainable and community focused features. A beach market will be introduced to support local artisans and food vendors especially those offering authentic and local cuisines. Craft stalls will allow visitors to explore unique souvenirs that reflect the coastal culture.

For younger visitors a dedicated kids play area and beach adventure are planned. Unique container shops and restaurants made from repurposed shipping containers will offer visitors a distinctive experience while promoting environmental sustainability.

Additional amenities include eco-friendly beach lighting gardens designed to create captivating night-time ambience, beach shacks for relaxation and salt making workshop areas offering visitors an unique experience. Signature beach sculpture inspired by Thoothukudi’s rich culture and maritime heritage will serve as a perfect photo spot.

Speaking on this initiative the Commissioner of the Corporation L. Madhubalan stated that the survey work had been completed and the project will commence soon after the tender process is finalised.

