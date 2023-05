May 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

R. Rajesh, a management professional, assumed office as Director of Tuticorin Airport on Monday.

Mr. Rajesh, who hails from Kerala, has worked earlier at Calicut International Airport, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport and Airports Authority of India Corporate Office, New Delhi.

With more than 22 years of experience, he spearheaded the commercial development of the international airports at Calicut and Thiruvananthapuram.