New ADRM for Madurai Railway Division

Madurai

01 July 2021 19:43 IST

T. Ramesh Babu, has taken over as new Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Madurai Division on Thursday. He succeeds Lalit Kumar Mansukhani, who has been transferred to South Central Railway.

An electronics engineer, Mr. Ramesh Babu, belongs to Indian Railway Service Signal Engineering of 1996 Batch. He has served in various capacities on Indian Railways in Signal and Telecommunication department in the last 23 years, according to a statement.

He has also worked as Deputy Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer in Central Organisation for Railway Electrification.

While posted as General Manager in Railtel Corporation of India, Secunderabad, he was instrumental in development and successful implementation of ambitious project of Indian Railways “e-office,” a digital workplace solution aiming at paperless working on Indian Railways during the year 2019-20.