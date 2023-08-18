HamberMenu
New ADRM assumes office

August 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
C. Selvam

C. Selvam

A 2000-batch of Indian Railway Service of Engineers C. Selvam assumed office as Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Madurai Division on Wednesday.

He succeeds T. Ramesh Babu, who has been posted as Senior Professor (Signal and Telecommunications) in National Academy of Indian Railways, Vadodara.

Prior to this post, Mr. Selvam was working as Chief Engineer, Track Machines, in South Western Railway.

A postgraduate in Structural Engineering from IIT, Madras, he has held various posts like Senior Divisional Engineer, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer, Deputy Chief Engineer responsible for bridges, bridge lines, Track Management System in the open line and also as Deputy Chief Engineer, Designs in the construction organisation of railways.

