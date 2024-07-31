ADVERTISEMENT

New Additional DRM for Madurai

Published - July 31, 2024 06:36 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

L. Nageswara Rao, new Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

L. Nageswara Rao, an Indian Railway Service of Engineers officer, on Wednesday assumed charge as Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai. He succeeds C. Selvam, who has been transferred to Southern Railway Headquarters, Chennai.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Rao served as Deputy Chief Engineer, Construction II, in Indore in Western Railway. A graduate of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, Mr. Rao joined the Indian Railways in 1989, and he belongs to the 2002 IRSE batch.

Specialised in bridges, tunnelling, road overbridges, new lines and maintenance, Mr. Rao has held various positions in the Indian Railways in his over 33-year-long career.

His previous roles include Assistant Divisional Engineer, Divisional Engineer, and Senior Divisional Engineer in Western Railway, and Deputy Project Manager at the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited in Mumbai.

He also holds an Executive MBA in Construction Management from NICMAR, Pune, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Structure Design from Annamalai University, Chennai.

