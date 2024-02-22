Neurosurgeons at Apollo Speciality Hospitals cure uncontrolled epilepsy on a 13-yr-old patient

February 22, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The doctors at the Apollo Speciality Hospitals have successfully reached another milestone by curing a case of uncontrolled epilepsy.

Speaking to reporters, the doctors led by neurologist S. Meenakshi Sundaram said on Thursday that a 13-year-old girl was diagnosed with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) a rarest of the rare case.

The patient had uncontrolled seizures for the past 13 years. Patients suffering from LGS might experience different types of seizures with intellectual impairment. A person suffering from this condition might experience temporary loss of muscle tone and consciousness, which causes him or her to fall.

Symptoms of atonic seizure include sudden loss of muscle tone, going limp and falling to the ground, brief loss of consciousness, drooping eyelids, head nod and jerking. Her symptoms were so severe that she used to have 10-15 seizure episodes a day.

Since the symptoms were uncontrolled by medications, and frequent falls with poor quality of life, the patient was referred to neurosurgeon Shyam for the possibility of surgical intervention. The first and foremost task for the doctors was to prevent recurring drop attacks.

Surgery being the only remedy, the team discussed various options available and finally decided to go in for single-stage corpus callosotomy. The team including surgeons Shyam and Kevin and neuro-anaesthetist Nisha proceeded with surgery. Corpus callosotomy is a type of epilepsy surgery that separates the right brain from the left brain, they said

The world class infrastructure along with the medical and paramedical professionals helped in handling the complex problems, said Chief Operating Officer Neelakannan and added that earlier such interventions were possible only in major metro cities.

Asked whether they would recommend surgical intervention for epilepsy attacks, they said that proper evaluation was mandatory and depending on the nature of the ailment, they would recommend whether surgery would bring in relief or not, they summed up.

The parents of the girl heaved a sigh of relief as they pointed out that post-surgery, she was feeling better and her life quality had improved.

