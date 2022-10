Neurologist nominated to AIIMS-Madurai

ADVERTISEMENT

Neurologist V. Nagarajan from Madurai has been nominated as a member of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Madurai. According to a gazette notification released on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has nominated Dr. Nagarajan to the institute body of AIIMS-Madurai, as its member. He would replace V.M. Katoch, President JIPMER, Puducherry, the notification added. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT