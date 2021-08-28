Neuro-trauma 2021 conference at Velammal Medical College Hospital

Neurotrauma Society of India’s 30th annual two-day ‘Neuro-trauma 2021’ conference was inaugurated at Velammal Medical College Hospital here by its chairman M.V. Muthuramalingam on Friday.

The first virtual conference, necessitated by COVID-19 pandemic, is attended by 540 delegates from across the country and abroad.

Organising secretary Ganesh Kumar Manoharan told media persons on Friday that a total of 54 papers would be presented at the conference.

Speakers at the inaugural session, which was held briefly at Velammal Medical College Hospital auditorium, said India was the trauma capital of the world with a phenomenally high rate of accidents.

The conference saw top spine and brain surgeons from the country disseminating their knowledge and sharing the latest techniques in health care.

Apart from practising doctors and faculty members of various medical colleges and hospitals, postgraduate medical students and nurses in ‘neurology hospitals’ were among the delegates.