Netted shark pushed back into sea, dies later

March 15, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen and fire and rescue services personnel push back a shark into the sea at Thatheyupuram near Vallavilai in Kanniyakumari district on Friday.

Fishermen and fire and rescue services personnel push back a shark into the sea at Thatheyupuram near Vallavilai in Kanniyakumari district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A shark, which was caught accidentally in a net near Vallavilai was pushed back into the sea by the fishermen.

 When a group of fishermen on Friday were retrieving a shore-net (karavalai), also known as beach seine, they had spread in the sea at Thatheyupuram near Vallavilai in Kanniyakumari district, they found a shark, weighing more than a tonne entangled in the net.

 The fishermen saw the ‘big catch’, called ‘Puli udumbu’ shark by the locals, when the catch was dragged to the shore.

 Since it is a fish variety protected by the Wildlife Protection Act, the fishermen, with the help of fire and rescue services personnel, pushed the almost exhausted shark back into the sea after 30-minute-long struggle. However, the attempt went in vain as the shark breathed its last and was washed ashore. Later, it was buried on the shore.

