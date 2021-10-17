‘NEP will benefit students in higher education’

RAJAPALAYAM

The New Education Policy (NEP) had been formulated after an unprecedented collaborative, inclusive and highly participatory consultation process, said Prof. Rajive Kumar, member-secretary, AICTE, New Delhi, here on Sunday.

Delivering the third and fourth convocation address at Ramco Institute of Technology (RIT), he highlighted the features of the NEP as a transformational reform in school and higher education system. The graduates had to be thankful to their parents, teachers and the institution, which had given life to their dreams in becoming engineers.

Being engineers, he said, the students might have put themselves into situations wherein they would have realised that constant learning alone would make them globally competent and ethically fruitful in an automated and digitalised modern era. He suggested that students consider the initial stages of their career ladder as years of penance.

Presiding over the ceremony, Ramco Group of Companies Chairman P.R. Venketrama Raja recalled the vision of his father and founder Chairman P.R. Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha to offer value-based quality technical education at an affordable cost. He congratulated the graduates and said updating knowledge was their professional responsibility.

Principal L. Ganesan welcomed. Graduates of the academic year 2015-2019 and 2016-2020 received their certificates. S. Rajakarunakaran, Vice-Principal, proposed a vote of thanks.