July 27, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The new education policy (NEP -2020) had benefited students of Kendriya Vidyalayas, said A. Jerald, Principal, KV-Tirupparankundram. To mark the third anniversary of the launch of NEP, the Principal and faculty members had convened a press meet in Madurai on Thursday. Mr. Jerald said the NEP had set high benchmarks. The integration of global practices with local requirements had aptly met the needs of students. The NEP had been formulated for the 21st century India, he said.

