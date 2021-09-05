Madurai

NEP discussed

As part of Teacher’s Day celebrations, Tamil Nadu Science Forum conduced a discussion on salient features of National Education Policy here on Sunday. Several teachers and professors took part in it.

The Redpond Educational and Psychological Research Centre gave away awards to three college teachers in the city, in a virtual felicitation ceremony, presided over by D. Srinivasan, a senior psychiatrist from Coimbatore, and Professor Raja Ganesan from Chennai.

The Madura College celebrated Teacher’s Day with its staff, in the presence of Principal J. Suresh, Board president N.S. Krishnan, vice-president S. Seetharaman and secretary S. Natanagopal. Former Physics department head Professor N. Raaman contributed ₹50 lakh to the college’s development fund on the occasion.


