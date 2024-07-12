Neomax financial fraud case: HC directs EOW to complete investigation, file final report in 15 months

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to complete the investigation into Neomax financial fraud case and file final report in 15 months.

Justice M. Dhandapani took cognisance of the report submitted by the investigating agency and observed that though the total number of depositors involved was about 3.60 lakh, settlement was made only to 11,179 depositors. The amount involved was in excess of ₹10,000 crore, of which only properties worth about ₹851 crore had been attached. Amount to the extent of about ₹150 crore alone had been disbursed to the depositors through the TNPID court/DROs.

The court observed that the report revealed that more than 300 cases were pending in which action should be taken by the investigating agency. This showed the enormity of the financial transaction involved and the involvement of various persons who had perpetrated the fraud on the general public.

The investigating agency was proceeding at a slow pace and it was required to be expedited if the depositors were to realise the fruits of their hard-earned savings, the court said.

The court directed the accused to cooperate in the investigation by disclosing the properties belonging to them and the amount deposited by the depositors along with their details. They were also directed not to alienate any property which was the subject matter of the TNPID cases pending before the Special Court. The court issued the directions while dismissing a batch of connected matters.