Nellai student wins State-level data science contest

A student of Francis Xavier Engineering College, Palayamkottai, has won the State-level ‘World Skills Competition- Shanghai 2022’ by developing data science solution for on-the-spot challenge.

P. Asuwini from the Department of Information Technology, who has won the State-level competition, will represent Tamil Nadu in the south India-level ‘Upcoming India Skills’ competition to be held shortly.

C. Arun Babu, managing director of SCAD Group of Institutions, which runs Francis Xavier Engineering College, said the state-of-the-art Data Science Applied Laboratory of the college played the pivotal role in equipping Ms. Asuwini for the competition.

Mr. Arun felicitated Ms. Asuwini on Wednesday at the college.

Mr. Arun also honoured G. Prince Devaraj, Head, Department of Information Technology, and project mentor A. Anitha for guiding the student.

General manager (Development), SCAD Group of Institutions, K. Jeyakumar and Assistant General Manager Krishnakumar were present.