Nellai Porunai Book Fair to start on March 17

TIRUNELVELI

The much-awaited ‘Nellai Porunai Book Fair 2022’ will be held at VOC Ground, Palayamkottai between March 17 and 27.

After releasing the invitation for the book fair and flagging off the book fair awareness vehicle at the Collectorate here on Monday, District Collector V. Vishnu said publishers would display their books in 150 stalls. To highlight the importance of reading, students from various schools and colleges would conduct ‘relay reading’ at the exhibition.

While the District Science Centre would set-up its ‘Sky Watch’ unit at the venue, 3D models would be installed at the exhibition on ‘Porunai Civilization’ that would explain lucidly the ancient culture of the Tamils lived along the Tamirabharani watercourse.

Students visiting the exhibition would be trained in handicraft-making. World-famous movies would be screened for the students and the public for submitting their reviews. A range of cultural events by the folk artists would be conducted all the days of the exhibition. Photographic competition highlighting the importance of Tamirabharani, the lifeline of the southern districts, would also be conducted, Mr. Vishnu said.

Writer Vannadasan received the first invitation from the Collector in the presence of writer Naarumpoonathan, builder Ramesh Raja and others.