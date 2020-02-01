‘Nellai Book Fair 2020’ attracts huge crowd

The 10-day ‘Nellai Book Fair 2020’ commenced at VOC Grounds in Palayamkottai on Saturday.

Joining hands with BAPASI (Booksellers and Publishers’ Association of South India), Tamil Development and Cultural Centre, the district administration has organised the 10-day ‘Nellai Book Fair 2020’ at VOC Grounds in Palayamkottai from Saturday onwards to promote the waning reading habit among the public, especially among students. Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare V. M. Rajalakshmi inaugurated the book fair in the presence of Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish.

Booksellers and publishers from various parts of South India have exhibited books in 110 stalls. To popularise this event among the public, the district administration organised a ‘mass drawing programme’ in which over 200 students participated. The students showcased their talents on canvas that stressed the need for inculcating reading habit among the younger generation and the benefits of reading.

As another promotional event, a mass reading event was organised at Kallai Girls’ Corporation Higher Secondary School in Tirunelveli Town.

To encourage the students, the district administration has made arrangements for holding competitions for school and the college students between 11 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. everyday while the next one hour has been reserved for folk artists to exhibit their talents.

After releasing books of local writers between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., guest speakers will entertain the audience between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The next two hours will be for ‘pattimantram’ or seminars. Sahitya Akademi winners from Tirunelveli and neighbouring districts will be honoured everyday.

Arrangements have been made to train the younger generation in drawing, photography, culinary, folk arts, sign language etc.

A few thousand visitors came to the book fair on the first day and the venue was virtually overflowing with huge crowd in the evening.

In an attempt to create world record while highlighting the importance of reading books, students and the public have started reading books round-the-clock at the venue. A group of 5 girl students from Rani Anna Government College for Women in Pettai started the relay-reading exercise that will go up to February 10, in which students from various colleges are going to participate.

“Since the people, especially the students are not much interested in reading books in the digital era, we’re organising this relay-reading exercise, which may set a world record. Along with the students, the public may also participate in the attempt,” the organisers said.