’Neithal’ fair ends today in Thoothukudi

Published - October 12, 2024 09:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Folk artists perform at the event in Thoothukudi on Saturday.

Folk artists perform at the event in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The third edition of Neithal arts festival will conclude here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the event at Sankaraperi Pass Grounds on Thoothukudi-Ettayapuram Road, Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government was keen to encourage and recognise the tradition and culture of Tamils prevailing from time immemorial.

Recapturing them in art form would have a telling impact on the younger generation. Similarly, the artists, who had come here from different places, were also able to display their talent.

NABARD has associated itself in a big way with the festival, enabling various stakeholders to bring their products. Handmade goods, millets and other commodities raised using organic methods were on display in over 50 stalls. Stalls selling popular dishes from other places had also been set up to attract visitors.

Collector K. Illambahavath presided. Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector R. Aishwarya, DRO Ajay Srinivasan, NABARD General Manager Jothi Srinivasan, AGM Suresh Ramalingam, SPIC Director Balu and others participated.

The artists would perform various folk art forms and thappattam from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

