Negligence in performing family planning operation: High Court orders solatium to woman

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to pay ₹30,000 to a woman as solatium. She alleged that on account of negligence in performing the family planning operation she became pregnant.

In her petition, the woman said that she underwent a family planning operation in 2023 in Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital. However, she became pregnant in 2024. She said that she was seven months pregnant now and alleged that only on account of negligence in performing the family planning operation she became pregnant. The petitioner sought a compensation of ₹25 lakh.

Justice G. R. Swaminathan observed that one cannot conclude that there was negligence merely by the factum of subsequent conception. There was no necessary correlation between the two. In the very nature of things, such operations cannot be made foolproof.

The court observed that it cannot direct a compensation to the tune of ₹25 lakh and can only direct the State to pay a sum of ₹30,000 as solatium to the petitioner.

