‘Negligence’ by Dindigul Corporation protested

November 14, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Protesters ‘fishing’ in waterlogged railway underbridge at Othakann near Vedapatti in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Fishing by the members of CPI(M), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) at the knee-deep water-logged Othakann Palam (a railway underbridge) at Vedapatti near here was demonstrated on Monday to spotlight the risks faced by the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the recent heavy showers recorded in the district, the rainwater has stagnated on the bridge, putting commuters, especially motorists, at risk.

The protesters, led by the councillor of ward 35 S. Jyoti Basu, let their fishing rods into the puddle of water at the under bridge and raised slogans against the negligent attitude of the Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Basu noted that the rains have brought the water level in three waterbodies, namely Rowther lake, Lebbai lake and Muthusamy tank, to their brim and the excess water is flowing through the underbridge.

Hundreds of people pass through the route that connects Dindigul with various areas, including Vellodu, Nallampatti, Kallupatti, Yagappanpatti, Narasingapuram among others. It also leads to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital, he noted.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

Mr. Basu charged that the issue has been persistent for over 15 days and yet no action has been taken to solve it. “On other days, sewage passes through the underbridge, thereby making it a minacious commute,” he lamented.

They also demanded repairing of damaged portions of the bridge to ensure safer commuting.

CPI(M) secretary A. Arab Mohammed, CPI(M) Councillor S. Ganesan, DYFI district secretary K.R. Balaji, AIDWA state deputy secretary G. Rani and others were present.

EOM

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US