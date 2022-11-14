  1. EPaper
‘Negligence’ by Dindigul Corporation protested

November 14, 2022 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Protesters ‘fishing’ in waterlogged railway underbridge at Othakann near Vedapatti in Dindigul on Monday.

Protesters ‘fishing’ in waterlogged railway underbridge at Othakann near Vedapatti in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Fishing by the members of CPI(M), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) at the knee-deep water-logged Othakann Palam (a railway underbridge) at Vedapatti near here was demonstrated on Monday to spotlight the risks faced by the public.

With the recent heavy showers recorded in the district, the rainwater has stagnated on the bridge, putting commuters, especially motorists, at risk.

The protesters, led by the councillor of ward 35 S. Jyoti Basu, let their fishing rods into the puddle of water at the under bridge and raised slogans against the negligent attitude of the Corporation.

Mr. Basu noted that the rains have brought the water level in three waterbodies, namely Rowther lake, Lebbai lake and Muthusamy tank, to their brim and the excess water is flowing through the underbridge.

Hundreds of people pass through the route that connects Dindigul with various areas, including Vellodu, Nallampatti, Kallupatti, Yagappanpatti, Narasingapuram among others. It also leads to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital, he noted.

Mr. Basu charged that the issue has been persistent for over 15 days and yet no action has been taken to solve it. “On other days, sewage passes through the underbridge, thereby making it a minacious commute,” he lamented.

They also demanded repairing of damaged portions of the bridge to ensure safer commuting.

CPI(M) secretary A. Arab Mohammed, CPI(M) Councillor S. Ganesan, DYFI district secretary K.R. Balaji, AIDWA state deputy secretary G. Rani and others were present.

