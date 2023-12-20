Neglected Thoothukudi residents seethe with anger

December 20, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Though officials say that the town will return to normalcy within a week, but a more realistic estimate, given by the pace of relief and rehabilitation and the extent of damage wrought, is that normalcy would return only early next year.

Even though officials and the Councillor of ward 5 of Thoothukudi Corporation, Antony Marselin, were alerted by the residents of Annai Velankanni Nagar near Krishnarajapuram about rainwater entering their houses on Monday, no action has been taken till Wednesday. Though the Corporation has spent lakhs of rupees to construct drainage channel along the streets, the structures have not helped drain the rainwater, residents complained.

“We sent an SOS to the Corporation Commissioner and the councilor of our ward as water started entering our houses on Monday. Usually, the Corporation would operate a diesel pump to pump out the stagnant water along the streets of Annai Velankanni Nagar, which will effectively stop the water entering the houses. However, neither the Corporation nor the councillor came to our rescue this time. There is no power since Sunday night to compound our woes further,” said A. Raj, one of the residents.

Since neither the government official nor the public representatives visited Annai Velankanni Nagar, the administration of Karuppasamy Temple in the area has been serving food to the affected people for the past three days.

The officials have also not visited the badly-hit Innaciarpuram, Sundaravelpuram, Arockiyapuram and Vattakovil area where no steps have been taken to drain the stagnant water. The entire 1 Km stretch and adjoining areas between Krishnarajapuram and St. Joseph’s Leprosy Home have been submerged in water.

Another resident from State Bank Colony complained that her SOS to the District Collector and the Corporation Commissioner about rainwater entering her house and all other houses in her locality went unheard. “As water started entering our houses in State Bank Colony on Monday, we sent messages to the Collector and the Corporation Commissioner at 9.15 a.m. seeking boats to get evacuated. But, we did not get any reply from these officials. We were stranded in the first floor our houses till Tuesday afternoon even as water level increased. Those who do not have first floors moved to the neighbours’ houses. When we saw a boat carrying some materials to a private firm behind our house, we begged them to take us and they obliged, and dropped us near Diamond Seafood company near St. Thomas Matriculation School, where we saw a Corporation-hired boatman sitting there casually with the boat even as hundreds of people were suffering in flooded State Bank Colony,” said M. Shanthini of State Bank Colony.

Only with the assistance of volunteers, did residents living behind Kalaignar Arangam on Ettaiyapuram Road managed to leave in small kayak-like boats as there was no help from the official machinery. When a group of residents from Boldenpuram came to the Corporation office on Wednesday seeking relief materials after no one turned-up to help them, it triggered a heated argument between Mayor Jegan Periyasamy and the visitors, who left the spot without getting any relief materials.

“We came to know that Minister Anita Radhakrishnan was rescued on Wednesday from Eral on instructions from a senior police officer in Chennai. But, no one is ready to speak for us and help us during this pathetic situation. They will come to us only during elections, it seems,” said Vijayan, one of the residents.

The residents complain that the officials are focusing only on Muththammal Colony and the surroundings. Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar could not be reached for his comments.

