Neglected Nainarkulam all set to become a picinic spot

Chairman of ‘Smart City’ projects reviews development works being implemented on an outlay of ₹996 crore

Commissioner for Municipal Administration and Chairman of ‘Smart City’ projects K. Baskaran on Thursday reviewed the progress of the development works being implemented here on an outlay of ₹996 crore after chairing the third annual general meeting with the directors.

The highlight of the meeting that approved the annual accounts of ‘Smart City’ programme being implemented with the Centre’s funding was that plans are afoot to transform the now neglected Nainarkulam in Tirunelveli Town into an attractive picnic spot.

The Tirunelveli Smart City Limited has created new parks at 16 places and renovated existing parks in two phases. Construction of truck terminal in Pettai, micro compost centres to convert the degradable waste getting generated in the wards into manure, solar rooftop photovoltaic system in the Corporation buildings etc., where other projects that were being undertaken.

After inspecting a few ‘Smart City’ development works along with V. Narayanan Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Tirunelveli Smart City Limited, Dr. Baskaran exhorted the officials to expedite the works while ensuring superior quality.

When he visited Nainarkulam tank in Tirunelveli Town after reviewing the progress of other projects being implemented under the ‘Smart City’ programme, District Collector V. Vishnu joined Dr. Bhaskaran to discuss the possibilities of developing the waterbody into a full-fledged ‘leisure spot’.

As similar attempt was mooted by the Corporation a decade ago to add visitor-friendly features to Nainarkulam, it was then decided to install a replica of Eiffel Tower on the eastern side of the waterbody a decade ago. But it was not translated into action.

Though ornamental rails and lights were installed along the eastern bank of Nainarkulam with walkers’ path, poor quality of the work and ‘zero maintenance’ have left the water hyacinth-filled waterbody in a worse shape. When Mr. Vishnu visited the tank recently while flagging off a cycle rally to create awareness among the public on conserving birds, he informed that concrete steps would be taken to add more colour to the waterbody wherein sewage is now flowing uncontrollably.

An hour-long discussion between Mr. Vishnu and Dr. Baskaran is likely to give a new face to Nainarkulam . Sources privy to the discussion said the badly damaged walkers’ path would be renovated besides installing ornamental lights. After repairing the road connecting Nainarkulam with Thatchanallur, due space along the bunds of the waterbody would be created to park vehicles.

“The major challenge of the work would be to check the influx of sewage into this system tank. To go ahead with the waterbody’s makeover, the sewage flowing into the tank should be stopped first. After removing the water weeds, growth of this water weed should be checked scientifically. Boating inside the tank, eateries, lights and walkers’ path etc. will certainly attract more people,” an official said.