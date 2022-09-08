Tamil Nadu’s NEET 2022 topper Thridev Vinayaka S. | Photo Credit: Handout

ADVERTISEMENT

Thridev Vinayaka S. of Madurai has emerged the State topper securing an All India Rank of 30 in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022, results of which were released on Wednesday night.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Vinayaka said this was his first attempt and was elated with the achievement. “The aspiration of becoming a doctor took root in my 10th standard as my interest in science grew,” he said.

The Madurai boy scored 705 out of 720 marks, has a percentile score of 99.99 and also stood 18th on the list of 20 male toppers, according to official data.

ADVERTISEMENT

He devoted five hours after school and eight hours on holidays to prepare while his healthy dose of relaxation was painting. He had enrolled at a private NEET coaching centre and the support from teachers at his school helped him fare well in the examination, said Mr. Vinayaka.

“From day one, he was focused and consistent in his preparation which was commendable. He also stands as a testimony that students can clear NEET whilst preparing for their Class XII boards as well,” said James Francis, academic head of ELA-JEN, a two-year integrated competitive classroom programme at Mahatma Global Gateway.

His parents, G. Prabhu and S. K. Sughantthi, credited his success to his hard work. “Come what may, his concentration never wavered. Voracious learning came to him naturally and he achieved the goal he set for himself,” they said.

Mr. Vinayaka said he wants to practice as a surgeon and is hopeful of earning a seat at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer).