‘NEET is a step towards dismantling State’s autonomy’

The Union government’s determination in implementing National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges was a step towards gradual dismantling of autonomy of the State government, alleged P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System, here on Sunday.

Speaking at a conference on ‘Reservation and hurdles,’ organised to mark the death anniversary of late Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader N. Varadarajan, which falls on Monday, Mr. Babu said that the Central government would eventually overrule the admission and reservation policies of State governments in education.

“The Union government is catering to the demands of World Trade Organisation, which wants a single regulatory body and a single eligibility test so that foreign educational institutions could easily set up business in India,” he alleged.

Refuting the arguments of certain politicians and intellectuals that NEET would not worsen the situation since only a handful of students from socio-economically backward families were entering medical colleges in Tamil Nadu anyway, Mr. Babu said that even those few students would find it tough to get medical admissions once NEET was implemented in the State.

“Moreover, it is not just about sending more socio-economically backward students to medical colleges. It is also about preserving State’s autonomy in education so that it could cater to the local needs,” he said.

Alleging that the Central government did not have concrete reasons to deny approval for the two legislations enacted by the State government to avoid NEET, Mr. Babu said, “If they had, they should have made it clear by now. Instead, they are trying to create an impression that NEET is inevitable so that the people will accept it.”

Stating that various organisations were planning protests across the State in the coming weeks, he expressed hope that the Central government would get President’s assent for the two legislations.

K. Jakkaian, president, Adi Tamilar Katchi, which had organised the conference, recollected the crucial role played by Varadarajan in organising people of Arunthathiyar community to obtain special reservation and a welfare board for conservancy workers during the DMK rule in 2009.

C. Murugesan, State secretary, Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front, called for a comprehensive study on whether the special reservation had really helped Arunthathiyar community or it had just remained on paper.