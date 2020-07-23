NEET impersonation case accused seeks return of certificates

The first student accused in the NEET impersonation case moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday seeking a direction to the CB-CID to return his certificates that were taken for investigation, as he wants to pursue higher studies.
The petitioner said that at the time of inquiry, the CB-CID officials had taken custody of his mobile phone and other documents such as his Class X and Class XII mark sheets, transfer certificate and community certificate.
He said that the High Court Bench had granted him bail in the case and he had complied with the conditions imposed by the court. The CB-CID is yet to file a final report (chargesheet) in the case, he said.
Under these circumstances, he said that he had approached a few colleges in Chennai seeking admission to arts and science courses. The college authorities had asked him to produce his original certificates, he said.
He said that he had requested the CB-CID officials to hand over the documents. But, they had not responded to his request. He said that he had filed a petition before the Theni Judicial Magistrate under Section 457 Cr.P.C, in this regard.
However, the petition before the Judicial Magistrate was returned stating that the documents had not been produced. He said that if the documents were not returned his future will be in jeopardy and he would have to face unnecessary hardship.
Taking up the petition for hearing, Justice R. Pongiappan sought a response from the CB-CID officials and adjourned the hearing in the case till July 24.
