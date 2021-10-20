NEET: High Court seeks response from State

Madurai

20 October 2021 19:53 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the State government’s response to a petition seeking a direction to restrain the ruling DMK from making any statements in public regarding cancellation of NEET.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and K. Murali Shankar directed the State to file its counter affidavit to the petition filed by K.S. Vetrivel, a Rameswaram-based businessman. He said the Supreme Court had upheld the validity of NEET.

Despite knowing the fact, the State government said that it was keen on scrapping the examination. The false promise created confusion and a legitimate expectation among the students that NEET would not be conducted for the present year. However, the students had to take the examination this year and it came as a rude shock to them. They were disturbed psychologically and it caused stress to medical aspirants, the petitioner said.

The State government should pay appropriate compensation to the families of students who ended their lives. The State government should also pay compensation to those students who were under stress and depression, he said.

The case was adjourned till November 22.