NEET case: HC grants advance bail to student

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of a parent in the NEET impersonation case. However, his son was granted anticipatory bail with certain conditions.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that the parents had to be blamed for trying to impose their dreams on their children. The court directed the parent to submit an undertaking that he would surrender before the CB-CID and cooperate with the inquiry in the case.

The court also directed him to submit an undertaking that he would not apply for bail for 60 days. Pursuant to the orders of the court, the parent had appeared before the CB-CID police for inquiry. However, the investigating agency submitted in the court that the information provided by him was not sufficient.

The court allowed the businessman to surrender before the investigating agency on Tuesday, after he sought time to surrender.