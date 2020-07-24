NEET case: HC directs CB-CID to file counter affidavit

Madurai

24 July 2020 22:08 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the CB-CID to file a counter affidavit in the petition filed by the first student accused in the NEET impersonation case. He had sought a direction to the CB-CID to return his certificates that were taken for investigation, as he wanted to pursue higher studies.

Justice R. Pongiappan directed the CB-CID to file the counter and adjourned the hearing in the case by a week. The petitioner sought the return of his Class X and Class XII marksheets, transfer certificate and community certificate, taken by the CB-CID at the time of inquiry.

He said that he had approached a few colleges in Chennai seeking admission to arts and science courses and the college authorities had asked him to produce his original certificates. If the documents were not returned his future will be in jeopardy, he said. Earlier, the High Court Bench had granted him bail in the case.