‘Neengal Nalamaa’ scheme launched in Tirunelveli district

March 06, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu inaugurated the ‘Neengal Nalamaa’ scheme in the district on Wednesday.

As Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the ‘Neengal Nalamaa’ scheme from Chennai, Mr. Appavu formally inaugurated the programme at Radhapuram Taluk Office in the presence of District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan.

After inaugurating the scheme at Radhapuram, Mr. Appavu spoke through the phone with beneficiary Kani of Pazhavoor, who has received ‘patta’ for her land.

“We have received ‘patta’ for the land after prolonged wait of more than 20 years,” said Mrs. Kani.

When Mr. Appavu told her that she would be now eligible to get free house worth ₹ 3.20 lakh as she had received ‘patta’ for the land, Mrs. Kani thanked the Speaker and the government.

The Speaker also interacted with one Sudalaimuthu of Thisaiyanvilai who had been saved through the ‘life-saving medicines’ kit containing three types of drugs for saving people from heart attack.

“After administering the tablet in this box for heart attack, the patient should be rushed to the nearest government medical college hospital or a well-equipped hopsital within two hours. If the patient is taken to the hospital for advanced treatment within two hours, he or she can be saved from cardiac arrest,” Mr. Appavu said.

Mr. Sudalaimuthu, who was saved by the drug in the ‘life-saving medicines’ kit, said he was taken to the primary health centre after he developed chest pain.

“The doctors in the PHC gave me the life-saving tablet and rushed me to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital in 108 Ambulance. Since the tablet was given to me in the right time and I was admitted to the TVMCH during the ‘golden hours’, I was saved,” Mr. Sudalaimuthu said while thanking the Chief Minister for introducing this scheme.

Dr. Karthikeyan interacted with the beneficiaries from Kariyakulam and Pazhavoor to ascertain the quality of service they received from different government departments.

Mr. Appavu also lighted the traditional lamp at Fire and Rescue Services station at Radhapuram to mark the inauguration of the facility in the presence of Dr. Karthikeyan and MP S. Gnanathiraviam. The new fire station has been sanctioned with 17 personnel, a fire tender and allied equipment, for which ₹1.82 crore has been allowed.

Deputy Director of Fire and Rescue Services, Southern Region, Madurai, N. Vijayakumar and District Fire Officer S. Vinodh were present.

