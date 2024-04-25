Neem flowers provide sustenance for poor women from Virudhunagar district

April 25, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

If you sweep away the neem flowers that have fallen from the tree in front of your house every morning and throw it away along with other degradable waste, think twice before disposing it off hereafter as these flowers fetch a few hundred rupees for a small group of poor women everyday.

When passers-by happened to see a small group of women collecting neem flowers spread like a white carpet in Bharathi Nagar and Perumalpuram, they were amused. These women from Palavanatham village in Aruppukottai block of Virudhunagar district come to Bharathi Nagar and Perumalpuram areas, both having significant number of neem trees, around 6 a.m. to collect the fallen neem flowers.

The women, who travel by an early morning train from Virudhunagar to reach Tirunelveli Junction, arrive at their ‘workplace’ by travelling in the Tamil Nadu Government’s ‘free pink buses’. Lakshmi and Bathrakali of Palavanatham say that a team of 20 - 30 women collect the neem flowers early in the morning before the vehicles start hitting the roads and return home by train. They sell these neem flowers at a rate of ₹20 per kg to a buyer in Virudhunagar.

“As each of us manages to collect 20 - 30 kg of flowers a day we earn anywhere between ₹400 - ₹00 everyday”, say the women, who do not know anything about the specific purpose behind the trader purchasing the neem flowers from them.

Even though the scorching summer months of April and May are the ‘best season’ for collecting neem flowers around Tirunelveli area, this year they have collected much more than compared to the last year.

“We used to collect neem flowers from areas close to our village. Since we came to know that this particular area houses more number of neem trees, we are coming here. We stock the collected neem flowers in a place here after getting permission from the property owners and inform the buyer about the stock. When the buyer’s vehicle comes here, we load the flowers we collected and travel back to our village in the same vehicle,” the women say.

During farming season, these women work as farmhands and collect 67 varieties of herbal plant parts including neem, nerunji, tulsi, keraikizhangu, pungan, manjanaththi etc. to feed their families.

The neem flowers, blessed with unique honey-like scent noticeable from a distance but never overpowering, attract hundreds of bees. “The neem flower oil is also used in aromatherapy and has a calming and restorative effect,” says S. Raja Mohamed, a retired Joint Director of Horticulture says.

Flowering period of neem is from March to May with fruiting from June to July. Percentage of trees flowering is 90% and seed production capacity is 7-9 kg per tree. Dried neem flowers are powdered and mixed with the leaves to prepare beauty packs for treating excess oil secretion, reducing acne and pimple and also to cure itching problems. Dried neem flowers help in treating blackheads, he says.

Neem contains chemicals that might help reduce blood sugar levels, heal ulcers in the digestive tract, kill bacteria, and prevent plaque from forming in the mouth, Mr. Raja Mohammed says.

“After mid-December downpour and consequent floods, the prevailing sweltering heat has apparently induced flowering in the trees,” he says.

Palavanatham village panchayat president R. Anburaj, says people in his village take ‘neem flower kudineer’ instead of ‘Kabasura kudineer’ to boost their immunity.

“Our village panchayat office serves ‘neem flower kudineer’ everyday to panchayat workers and the sanitary workers. I feel great after I started taking it regularly after COVID outbreak,” says Mr. Anburaj.

Mr. Raja Mohammed suggests that the Tamil Nadu Government should encourage these women by forming self-help group and convert it into a business model by providing vehicles for taking collected medicinal plant products to their place and selling it. “Moreover, interested women can also be trained in value-addition of these products to transform them as micro entrepreneurs,” he says.