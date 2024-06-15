Neela Puratchi Kazhagam urges government to fulfil demands of fisherfolk community

The Neela Puratchi Kazhagam conducted its first high-level committee meeting in Madurai on Saturday and released a set of resolutions urging the government to redress the issues faced by the fisherfolk community.

The president of the Kazhagam Advocate A. Rajini said that the main objective of the forum is to empower the marginalised communities, particularly the fisherfolk community.

The members said that the community lacked political representation and was lagging behind in education and employment opportunities. The livelihoods of fishermen were being jeopardised by unnecessary projects, which should be stopped, they said.

“A caste-based census must be conducted to ensure representation for the marginalised communities. We need to know how many people have access to education, jobs, and political representation. The government, which is supposed to uphold social justice and the constitutional mandate, is failing to do so. They are neglecting their statutory obligations”, said advocate Rajini.

The committee put forth a set of resolutions urging the government to redress the issues faced by the fisherfolk community in the State. The members said that a caste-based census should be conducted. They demanded separate panchayats for the community and 10 % internal reservation for the community.

They demanded the inclusion of the fisherfolk community in the Scheduled Tribes category and the allocation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies based on their population. They also demanded the removal of toll plazas and the reduction in the registration fees.

