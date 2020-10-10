Need to undertake archaeological excavation at Kinnimangalam: experts

Madurai

The recent findings at a mutt in Kinnimangalam near Madurai are very crucial to understand the history of the region. An archaeological excavation must be undertaken at the site to date the findings discovered there, said K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, superintending archaeologist, Archaeological Survey of India (Goa Circle), on Saturday.

He was speaking through a virtual platform during an event organised by Karuthu Pattarai at Karumathur near here to discuss the importance of recent findings at Kinnimangalam.

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan said that the findings at Kinnimangalam help to understand the ancient Tamil civilisation. He said that the Union government was taking several measures to undermine the archaeological findings in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Brahmi inscriptions were found in several rock paintings and pot shreds in Tamil Nadu. He congratulated art historian K.T. Gandhirajan and his team for discovering the inscriptions at Kinnimangalam.

The earliest inscription found at the site was a Tamil-Brahmi inscription, dating back to around the 3rd century and 2nd century BCE, found on a broken pillar at the mutt. The inscription read “Egan Aadhan Kottam”. Another vattezhuthu inscription, belonging to 7th or 8th century CE was also found. This was the inscription which had the word ‘pallipadai’ (sepulchral shrine). Another inscription belonging to the 18th century was also found.

Tiruchuli MLA Thangam Thennarasu’s pre-recorded video file was played during the event. He said that the findings at the mutt are from different periods and the mutt was continuously functioning till date.

M. Arul Anandam, the 67th descendant of the mutt, said that during the ancient period, a total of 34 skills were taught at the mutt.

S. Rajavelu, adjunct professor at Alagappa University in Karaikudi, said that Kinnimangalam and Keeladi have ancient connections. He said that the vattezhuthu inscription has the earliest mention of the word ‘pallipadai’. He said that a palm leaf manuscript written in vattezhuthu is extremely rare and was found in the mutt.

Mr. Gandhirajan, who discovered many evidences from the mutt, spoke on other historical evidence found at the site, apart from the inscriptions.

Excavation in-charge at Keeladi B. Asaithambi said that Kinnimangalam was part of the ancient trade route of Pandya kingdom. He said Tamil-Brahmi script was still being followed at the mutt.